Nearly Tyme for the two-minute loan
11 August 2019 - 00:05
TymeBank's new CEO, Tauriq Keraan, has moneylending on his to-do list as he takes the reins at the branchless institution controlled by African Rainbow Capital (ARC).
Keraan was tapped as CEO this week after Sandile Shabalala resigned two months ago for personal reasons.
