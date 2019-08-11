Making sense of foreign noise
Investors are using AI to gain insight into emerging markets
11 August 2019 - 00:03
As legislators in Brasilia spent months debating a controversial pension overhaul, software more than 8,000km away in London kept a close eye on all 513 of them.
The algorithm, designed by technology start-up Arkera, tracked their comments in Brazilian newspapers and government web pages each day to predict the likelihood that the bill would pass.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.