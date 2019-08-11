Junk status fears leave rand reeling
Local bonds also hit as foreigners dump them amid looming fears of downgrade
11 August 2019 - 00:10
A perfect storm hit the rand and local bonds this week as fears grew that SA was heading for full-blown junk status, while the gloves came off in the trade war between the US and China.
The rand, which breached R15.18 to the dollar, hitting an 11-month low, is by far the worst-performing emerging-market currency so far in August, losing almost 5% against the dollar as the foreign sell-off of bonds accelerated.
