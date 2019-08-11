Frankie’s folk back with fresh spirit
Schmidts enter craft gin market after sale of soft-drink brand
11 August 2019 - 00:05
Mike and Paula Schmidt, founders of Frankie's Olde Soft Drink Company, have started a new craft gin venture in Cape Town.
The Schmidts' Hout Bay Harbour Distillery obtained its trading licence three weeks ago, though it produced its first gin in November last year.
