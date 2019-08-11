‘Flight risk’ in R280m pension case denied bail
Businessman and former journalist, considered a fugitive by the Botswana government, was arrested last month at OR Tambo Airport while trying to board a flight to German
11 August 2019 - 00:05
South African businessman Tim Marsland — accused of fleecing nearly R280m from the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund in a money-laundering scam which spanned the region — is facing extradition and nearly 500 years of imprisonment if found guilty.
The businessman and former journalist, considered a fugitive by the Botswana government, was arrested last month at OR Tambo International Airport while trying to board a flight to Germany.
