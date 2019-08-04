Massmart moves to rebuild ahead of new CEO's arrival
Slape yet to fill hot seat in SA but shake-up under way
04 August 2019 - 00:13
Although Massmart's incoming CEO Mitchell Slape is yet to take his place at the helm of the embattled company, its leadership structure is already being overhauled, with the CEOs of two key businesses resigning.
The company announced this week that Albert Voogd, CEO of Massdiscounters, and Kevin Vyvyan-Day, CEO of Masscash, are leaving the business.
