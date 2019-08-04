Kauai says aloha to Thais and Dutch
The company has recently opened Kauai stores in Kimberley and Bloemfontein and is starting to roll out in service stations
04 August 2019 - 00:12
Local fast-casual health brand Kauai is putting its foot on the global accelerator with two separate deals that export its brand to Europe and Asia, enabling it to tap into the growing demand for healthy fast food.
With 150 local stores and plans to continue expanding locally, Real Foods, which owns Kauai along with other brands, is also forging ahead with local expansion.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.