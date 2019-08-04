Business Kauai says aloha to Thais and Dutch The company has recently opened Kauai stores in Kimberley and Bloemfontein and is starting to roll out in service stations BL PREMIUM

Local fast-casual health brand Kauai is putting its foot on the global accelerator with two separate deals that export its brand to Europe and Asia, enabling it to tap into the growing demand for healthy fast food.

With 150 local stores and plans to continue expanding locally, Real Foods, which owns Kauai along with other brands, is also forging ahead with local expansion.