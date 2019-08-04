Business Eskom is running out of daylight Tariffs, not borrowing, seen as the next step as state utility buckles BL PREMIUM

After leaning on the public purse again for its latest massive bailout, Eskom is hoping for higher tariffs, among other options, as it races against time to avoid total financial collapse.

The power utility needs its debt to shrink to at least half of its current magnitude for debt levels to be sustainable, chief financial officer Calib Cassim said this week.