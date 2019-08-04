Donald Trump campaign idea sucks
Trump said this week he had seen a groundswell in support from African-American voters, as he hit back at claims of racism
04 August 2019 - 00:14
President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has reportedly raised nearly $500,000 (about R7.3m) by selling plastic straws branded as an alternative to "liberal paper straws".
Brad Parscale, the US president's 2020 campaign manager, said they had to restock the merchandise after selling out with their first several thousand orders.
