Donald Trump campaign idea sucks

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has reportedly raised nearly $500,000 (about R7.3m) by selling plastic straws branded as an alternative to "liberal paper straws".

Brad Parscale, the US president's 2020 campaign manager, said they had to restock the merchandise after selling out with their first several thousand orders.