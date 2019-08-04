Business Checkers move upmarket cushions blow for Shoprite Though lower prices might sound like a boon to shoppers, they are not much help when there is no cash to spend BL PREMIUM

Fresh goods and convenience meals at its Checkers chain boosted Shoprite's performance in the second half of what was otherwise a tough year.

Shoprite's numbers for its latest trading update for the year to end-June showed that the strategy of luring more middle- to higher-income customers to its stores was bearing fruit.