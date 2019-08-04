Checkers move upmarket cushions blow for Shoprite
Though lower prices might sound like a boon to shoppers, they are not much help when there is no cash to spend
04 August 2019 - 00:12
Fresh goods and convenience meals at its Checkers chain boosted Shoprite's performance in the second half of what was otherwise a tough year.
Shoprite's numbers for its latest trading update for the year to end-June showed that the strategy of luring more middle- to higher-income customers to its stores was bearing fruit.
