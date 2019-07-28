Starry-eyed at new tech board
But Beijing watching as valuations overheat on day 1 of Star Market
28 July 2019 - 00:09
For one 26-year-old investor, the launch of Shanghai's new technology-focused stock market has brought a huge windfall.
"I was not expecting too much, but my luck was good . I didn't look at the fundamentals," said Xu, who managed to snap up shares in one of the 25 companies to debut on the Star Market on Monday.
