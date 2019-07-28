Naspers CEO in for a few billion bob
Naspers has been one of the JSE's outstanding performers of the past decade, richly rewarding shareholders
28 July 2019 - 00:19
Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk's own stake in the company ballooned to more than R3.1bn at Friday's market price.
Naspers said in its annual report this week that Van Dijk's shareholding of ordinary N-shares had nearly doubled to just under 900,000.
