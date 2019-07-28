More junk on Fitch switch?
On Friday Fitch said that it had revised the outlook on SA's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to negative from stable and affirmed the rating at BB+
28 July 2019 - 00:29
Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded its outlook on SA from stable to negative, raising the prospect of the country's credit rating falling further into junk territory.
This comes after finance minister Tito Mboweni this week tabled a special appropriations bill to bail out Eskom.
