Miner takes more SA talent on board
Anglo was founded more than 100 years ago in SA, where it still has significant iron ore, coal and platinum assets
28 July 2019 - 00:21
When Indian metals tycoon Anil Agarwal voted against the appointment of a new Brazilian board member at Anglo American in April his reasoning was clear.
The company, he said, should increase the number of South Africans on its board to reflect the importance of "Anglo American's businesses in South Africa".
