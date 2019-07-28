Look at our incredible shrinking country
There are key lessons for SA as comparable economies sail past it
28 July 2019 - 00:25
Nigeria's GDP catapulted past SA's five years ago. The sudden move was mostly because of a rebasing exercise that influenced the final GDP number.
In practice it did not mean much, but it did prompt news service Reuters to change the way it refers to SA - no longer "Africa's largest economy" but "Africa's most advanced economy" instead.
