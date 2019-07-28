Business Look at our incredible shrinking country There are key lessons for SA as comparable economies sail past it BL PREMIUM

Nigeria's GDP catapulted past SA's five years ago. The sudden move was mostly because of a rebasing exercise that influenced the final GDP number.

In practice it did not mean much, but it did prompt news service Reuters to change the way it refers to SA - no longer "Africa's largest economy" but "Africa's most advanced economy" instead.