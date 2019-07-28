Bailout-hungry Denel a key asset
SA's technological future a lot dimmer without us, says CEO
28 July 2019 - 00:15
If SA wants to participate in the fourth industrial revolution, it cannot allow Denel to collapse, says group CEO Danie du Toit.
It's touch and go for the state-owned arms manufacturer as it waits for a R2.8bn bailout from the government to come through in September or October.
