Anil Agarwal's payday for Anglo gamble imminent
Agarwal has amassed a fortune by acquiring neglected mining assets, often from the Indian government, and transforming their operations
28 July 2019 - 00:28
Indian metals tycoon Anil Agarwal is unwinding the complex bet that made him the biggest shareholder in Anglo American, putting an end to speculation that he would launch a bid for one of the most revered names in the mining industry.
Agarwal, one of India's richest men, is reckoned to have made about $500m (R7bn) before costs from the deal, people familiar with the situation said.
