Business Anil Agarwal's payday for Anglo gamble imminent Agarwal has amassed a fortune by acquiring neglected mining assets, often from the Indian government, and transforming their operations

Indian metals tycoon Anil Agarwal is unwinding the complex bet that made him the biggest shareholder in Anglo American, putting an end to speculation that he would launch a bid for one of the most revered names in the mining industry.

Agarwal, one of India's richest men, is reckoned to have made about $500m (R7bn) before costs from the deal, people familiar with the situation said.