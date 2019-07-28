Anglo's iron superhero wins big for investors
Kumba helps boost profits, prompts R14bnshare buyback
28 July 2019 - 00:20
Anglo American is doing something it last did before Robert Downey jnr's Iron Man became a hit at the box office. For the first time since 2007, it is buying back shares, in part thanks to the healthy earnings from its own superhero, Kumba Iron Ore.
The London-based diversified mining group announced a $1bn (R14bn) share buyback as it reported a steady rise in profit for the six months to end-June.
