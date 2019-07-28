AB InBev sales growth overshadows IPO hitch
Analysts were expecting organic sales growth of 5.1% for the second quarter, according to consensus estimates
28 July 2019 - 00:18
Anheuser-Busch InBev's organic sales growth comfortably beat forecasts as the world's biggest brewer looked to move beyond this month's aborted initial public offering in Hong Kong.
The company, which sells one in every four beers worldwide, said this week that performance in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, SA, Nigeria, Australia and Colombia had been especially strong. It also boasted improved margins on its premium brands such as Stella Artois and Leffe.
