Inflation fight 'not Bank's job alone'
21 July 2019 - 00:05
The fight against inflation should not be left to the Reserve Bank alone, said deputy governor-designate Fundi Tshazibana, citing high prices for utilities such as water and electricity.
The fight against inflation should not be left to the Reserve Bank alone, said deputy governor-designate Fundi Tshazibana, citing high prices for utilities such as water and electricity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.