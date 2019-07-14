Richard Branson hopes new Virgin cash plan will go into orbit
14 July 2019 - 00:06
Billionaire Richard Branson will take Virgin Galactic public by year-end, giving it the much-needed funds to take on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin in the race to space.
