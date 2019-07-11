The big take-outs from the fifth annual Directors Event

Billed as "SA’s biggest board meeting", The Directors Event recently took place in Sandton. Now in its fifth year, the event brings together leaders and key decision-makers from the public and private sector to seek solutions to some of the country’s many challenges.

The annual event attracted an audience of senior management and C-level executives who participated as industry leaders unpacked the major issues affecting the country’s economy during three moderated panel discussions.

The Directors Event is presented in association with the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards, the Institute of Directors (IodSA), and in partnership with BCX.

Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, chief marketing officer at BCX, says: “The Directors Event is a not-to-be-missed event on the calendar, offering a platform for dialogue and action that deepens democracy and promotes SA’s social, economic and political development. At BCX, we are a strong supporter of SA and this is why we chose to partner with The Directors Event.”

This year’s keynote address was delivered by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng who questioned how SA had jettisoned its value system to the extent that corruption was allowed to flourish. SA’s election process, he said, was fundamentally flawed, adding that it matters who becomes president of the country, who becomes a premier, a cabinet minister or a mayor.

Leaders should not be chosen from the ranks of those who have resources or for their connections, but rather because they have the necessary skills to address the many problems facing the country, said the Chief Justice. “We owe it to ourselves and to prosperity to only appoint the best to positions of responsibility.”

Candidates for leadership positions should be required to meet stringent requirements before being considered, and should be subjected to much greater public scrutiny. “We need to be asking the hard questions of our potential leaders so that we get the best to lead us,” he said.

Mogoeng called for a reflection on how political parties are funded, noting that the current system encourages favours in return and that “money speaks”.

Watch the video | Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's keynote address