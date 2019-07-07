Naspers names new CEO for SA

Naspers has appointed Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa to the newly created role of CEO of SA for the media and e-commerce group.

Founded more than 100 years ago in Stellenbosch, Naspers has turned itself from a newspaper publisher into a $104bn (R1.5-trillion) giant with e-commerce and internet investments, including a stake in China's Tencent.

Naspers said Mahanyele-Dabengwa will report directly to CEO Bob van Dijk and will be based in Johannesburg, where she will be responsible for the group's day-to-day business in SA and its recently formed Naspers Foundry and Naspers Labs.

Naspers Foundry is a R1.4bn start-up funding initiative aimed at boosting the local technology sector, and Naspers Labs is an initiative aimed at developing the skills and talent of SA's unemployed youth.

"Her significant investor and board experience across varied sectors makes Phuthi the perfect match for this important role at Naspers," Van Dijk said of Mahanyele-Dabengwa, who was executive chair at Sigma Capital, a private majority-black-owned investment group.

Naspers has committed to invest R4.6bn in the South African technology sector over the next three years, with R3.2bn allocated to the development of its existing technology businesses, including classifieds business OLX, online retailer Takealot, and food delivery business Mr D Food.

"I am thrilled to be joining Naspers at such a pivotal time for the group and for SA," Mahanyele-Dabengwa said.

Reuters