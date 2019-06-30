Business

Tourism more than rugby excites World Cup host Japan

Japan will receive another influx of visitors next year when it hosts the Olympic Games

BL PREMIUM
30 June 2019 - 05:04 ASHA SPECKMAN

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.