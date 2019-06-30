Shoring up Agoa as trade wind blows

SA relies on Brics for emerging-economy clout amid Trump's global treaty trashing
SA schooling may be focusing on outdated and inapppriate skills
This is no way to treat a customer. It's been a painful experience
Tim Simba is regional vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.