Business

GM mulls giving gas-guzzling Hummer a ‘green’ makeover as electric vehicle

General Motors considers joining the race to produce commercially viable electric-powered models

BL PREMIUM
23 June 2019 - 00:05 Agency Staff

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.