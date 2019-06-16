Business

Bayer tries to clean up image in face of lawsuits over weedkiller

It suffered a third successive trial loss over claims that exposure to Roundup caused cancer

BL PREMIUM
16 June 2019 - 00:15 TIM LOH and NAOMI KRESGE

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.