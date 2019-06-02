Cotton On shifts focus from new stores to 'makeovers'

Ebrahim Patel to preside over merged department to drive manufacturing and cut duplication
As Mario Draghi's tenure shows, there is a limit to the power of monetary policy and banking regulation
Industry players say funds are ripe for an assault on data stores and investments
Thandeka Ngoma is a marketing executive at Bridgestone SA
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.