Business

Hike at pumps, rand in dumps

Despite the looming general elections, the currency's trajectory over the next two weeks is likely to be mostly influenced by external forces

BL PREMIUM
28 April 2019 - 00:29 ASHA SPECKMAN

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.