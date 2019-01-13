Starbucks steps in as Taste faces cash crisis

Starbucks Coffee Company is working closely with cash-strapped Taste Holdings to address problems the local company is facing in rolling out the coffee brand in SA.

Taste, which has the master licence agreement for Starbucks in SA, is facing a funding crisis and this week hosts a shareholders' meeting to raise funds yet again.

In response to questions on its agreement with Taste, the US-based company said: "We are working closely with Taste to review their plans for maintaining and growing a healthy store portfolio, ensuring those plans are disciplined, thoughtful and reflective of the external conditions shaping the local retail market."

The spokesperson added: "We are reviewing business growth plans with Taste, not the contract . We remain encouraged by the opportunity for our business in SA."

When asked what penalties Taste faced if it did not comply with the conditions of the agreement, the spokesperson said "other details of our business relationship with Taste Holdings are proprietary".

Taste CEO Tyrone Moodley and acting CFO Dylan Pienaar were not available to comment this week as they were on leave. On Friday Taste announced the appointment of Hannes van Eeden as CFO.

In November last year, Taste said it had decided to "pause the expansion of the Domino's and Starbucks network" to retain cash and "to review the store operating models ... and capital required to deliver an acceptable return on investment". Domino's was loss-making, and "whilst the Starbucks store network is profitable at an Ebitda level, it is not producing the required return on the store investments", Taste said.

When the plan to launch Starbucks was announced in 2015, Taste said it had identified "a conservative market opportunity of more than 150 outlets in SA today. We foresee this growing to more than 200 in five years."

In the first two years of the licence agreement, Taste opened 12 stores, in line with its plans, but since then expansion has stalled.

Independent analyst Anthony Clarke said this week that Taste - whose share price has fallen 96% in the past five years to 13c - is in trouble because it took on two major international brands at a time when it did not have the capacity to provide working capital and profitability to fund the expansion. "They simply ran out of money."