Discovery dangles 'Vitality Open' to generate leads

It further found that the programme has the greatest impact among members who are in poorer health.

With regard to Vitality Drive, members are rewarded for 100 consecutive event-free kilometres of no speeding, harsh acceleration, harsh cornering or hard braking, and no cellphone use.

Discovery found that the number of harsh driving events decreased 41% for drivers who earn Vitality Active Rewards for driving well every week.

South Korea

Warwick Bam, head of research at Avior Capital Markets, said Discovery's strategy was to use Vitality Open to attract new customers.

SA's Vitality Open is a follow-up on Discovery's success in South Korea, where the programme has been opened up for 12 weeks.

The idea in South Korea is that users of the programme end up buying a life-insurance product from Discovery.

This enables users to get access to the rest of the Vitality programme and to continue to receive weekly rewards while Discovery attracts new customers for its other offerings.

Nossel said the programme had been live in South Korea for a month and has been very successful.

He added that South Korea was an example of Vitality Active Rewards being used as a leads-generating activity, meaning that Discovery is using the programme to pique consumer interest in its products and thus increase its customer base.

Imtiaz Suliman, executive director of Sentio Capital, said that for Discovery, Vitality Open was another way to stay ahead of its competition and keep customers loyal and engaged with the brand.

He added that expanded Vitality beyond existing members could be an avenue for the group to sell Discovery products to a wider customer base.

He said he does not expect Vitality Active Rewards to become a stand-alone product in SA because Discovery already has had success in its medical aid and assurance business in the country.