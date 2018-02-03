The heirs of Rhodes and Lugard

Rhodes, the greatest individual symbol of imperialism, dreamed of building a railway from the Cape to Cairo. This ruthless diamond and gold magnate fought to spread "enlightened" British culture, institutions and rule to as much of Africa as possible. Rhodes described Africa north of the Limpopo as South Africa's "natural hinterland", and his white successors were, in a genuine sense, Rhodes's heirs.

Jan Smuts supported the idea of a united Africa within the British Empire. This vision was also backed by South African big business, which sought a continued supply of cheap foreign mining labour and access to African markets. DF Malan spoke of "preserving Africa for white Christian civilisation", and believed that Europeans needed to establish a trusteeship over Africans.

Apartheid governments saw themselves as very much a part of the West. Hendrik Verwoerd - the grand wizard of apartheid - claimed that whites had brought civilisation, economic development, and political order to Africa, and believed that South Africa would determine the continent's destiny. Even before Thabo Mbeki, these were the "Renaissance men" seeking to spread enlightenment to a "Dark Continent".

Many Southern Africans today still complain about a mercantilist South Africa, and fear that institutions such as the Southern African Development Community and the Southern African Customs Union will be used as instruments by a black-led government to fulfil the historical aims of South Africa's albinocratic leaders and big business of incorporating neighbouring vassals into a South African-dominated "constellation of states".

These sentiments are often greatly underestimated by many ahistorical scholars of South African foreign policy, though the South African government itself tends to be more sensitive about its past.

South Africa's white-dominated corporate expansion into the rest of Africa with companies like MTN, Stanbic and Protea, and its export of an American-style mall culture through chains like Shoprite, Debonairs Pizza and Game has been the most marked economic phenomenon of the post-apartheid era, with commercial interests having been established in the mining, banking, retail, communications, arms, and insurance sectors across Africa.

The impact of Lugard on Nigeria's unity was devastatingly negative. His opinion of southern Nigeria was that "education seems to have produced discontent, impatience of any control and unjustified assumption of self-importance in the individual". Lugard thus sought to prevent the evolution of an education system in northern Nigeria that might challenge British colonial rule, attempting instead to foster in the northern elite aristocratic British public school values.

His social engineering resulted in less than half of 1% of schoolchildren in northern Nigeria obtaining education until as late as 1931. Such disparities have continued today, with the north lagging behind the south in education, health and other key social indicators, and poverty rates being 15 times higher there than in the south. Late Nigerian academic Raufu Mustapha described Nigeria's north-south disparities as "the most dangerous fault-line for the country's continued peaceful coexistence".

Despite efforts by Nigeria's post-independence leaders to build a consociational federal system by creating more states, introducing the principle of "federal character" - to ensure equitable representation of all groups in national institutions - and insisting on political parties winning some support in all parts of the country, Nigeria's Lugardian curse continues to hamper its efforts at creating a united nation.

Calls continue today for "fiscal federalism" and "restructuring", as do criticisms by Nigerian politicians of what they deride as the country's "military federalism". In its subregion, Nigeria created the Economic Community of West African States by 1975 as a way of reducing French influence over the plethora of Francophone states, and to benefit from a larger market. Today Nigerian companies like Zenith bank, Glo, and Nollywood movies dominate West African markets.

The main lesson from this tale of the inheritance of two imperial Englishmen is that Nigeria and South Africa should not compete, but rather complement each other's efforts, to promote genuine regional integration in Africa.

Adebajo is director of the Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation at the University of Johannesburg. 'The Eagle and the Springbok' is published by Fanele (R240)