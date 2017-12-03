Stunning home, storage units in holiday village

Holiday makers and residents in the popular seaside town of St Francis Bay should not miss out on the opportunity presented by Van's Auctioneers to acquire this stunning house or any of the five storage units that will be available on auction on December 20 at 11am.

The house, which measures about 520m2, is built on a large stand of almost 2300m2.

It is thus possible for the property to be subdivided and the vacant stand to be sold off, which would be a nice bonus for any buyer.

The house features six bedrooms, of which three have access to a large balcony, and five bathrooms (four being en suite). It also has a kitchen, four living rooms, a laundry room, store rooms, a gym area and a free-standing entertainment room with a built-in braai and other good features.

Other good improvements include an air conditioning system, three garages, a borehole system with garden irrigation, two water tanks and three-phase electricity.

The house is very well located in Sea Vista in Reservoir Road and close to all amenities.

Five storage units situated in the industrial area just off First and Second avenues in Sea Vista, will also be presented at the same auction at 11am.

The five sectional title units are zoned for industrial use and are all leased on long and short-term leases.

These units are double-volume garages and are thus ideal for storage of boats or any other assets.

Unit 1 is the largest and measures 120m2. The other four are all 80m2 or 81m2 in size. They have IBR roofing, large roll-up doors about 5m in height, and painted plastered walls.

The large unit has a separate electronic gate and enclosed paved yard, a small kitchenette and toilet, while the others share a communal electronic gate, enclosed and paved yard and toilet.

The entire property is enclosed with palisade perimeter fencing and two galvanised- iron gates.

Three of the units have leases that expire in 2018, while the other two are leased on a month-to-month basis.

The storage units will first be offered individually and then jointly.

Van's Auctioneers can be contacted on its website at https://www. vansauctions. co.za/at 0861118267, or on its Facebook page for more information.