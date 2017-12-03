Showroom for cars on auction

A motor showroom, complete with workshops and offices on a stand of 1487m2 at 24 Paul Kruger Street, Trichardt, in Mpumalanga will be auctioned at 11am on Thursday, December 7 at the premises.

It was built to serve as a dealership franchise, with 17 paved parking bays on the street boundary and at the side of the property.

The property is in a mixed-use suburb of the town. This part of Trichardt is a popular commercial node that generally offers older, but well maintained, light industrial workshops.

The property is ideal for someone who wants to open a car dealership with showrooms, or who wants to move premises to a newly built, well-located property, or invest in a property.

For more information, visit the website at www.bidderschoice.co.za or contact Pieter on 082-808-1801. n be arranged by appointment.