Income-generating stand on offer

A large stand on the corner of Olievenhout Avenue and Brushwood Lane in Northwold will be auctioned on Friday December 8 at 11am on site.

The property has development potential and special zoning, with the primary rights to develop a hotel, function venue and restaurant.

The property of 6546 m2 has 10 fully furnished rented units, multiple carports, two remote-controlled access gates and a workshop. Bidders' Choice will sell the property and furniture, electrical appliances and gardening equipment as one lot. The restaurant equipment will be auctioned separately.

For more information and a detailed list of equipment, appliances and furniture, visit www.bidderschoice.co.za or contact Brandon Barnardo on 078 194 5024.