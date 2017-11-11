No-fees plan sure to strain SA’s finances
News over free tertiary education will only serve to sidetrack the Treasury when it is trying to alleviate concerns about the fiscal management of the country
12 November 2017 - 00:14
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.