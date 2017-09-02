Woolies backs its prospects in Australia

Last week, Woolworths' results fell short of market expectations after reporting marginal growth in its Australian business.

In an interview with Business Times this week, David Jones CEO John Dixon, who has been in the job since May, said the retailer had not followed the "cookie-cutter approach" when it came to doing business in Australia, "where we are trying to just export the Woolworths South Africa model into Australia".

Healthy mix

Dixon was the former CEO of UK retailer Marks & Spencer.

Dixon is happy with the staff running David Jones: "There is a very healthy mix of Australian retailers and people that understand the customers [and] market with a sprinkling and balance [of people] from other markets."

Even as Australia faces the lowest wage growth in 20 years and higher mortgage costs, the nation still rides on what the Reserve Bank of Australia once called a "miracle economy"after 26 years of consecutive growth, an economy that can still be a safe bet for investors.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), retail sales in Australia rose 0.3% month on month in June, slowing from a 0.6% rise a month earlier but above the market consensus of a 0.2% gain.

Statistics South Africa reported retail sales rose 2.9% year on year in June, beating market expectations of 2.2%, and following a downwardly revised 1.6% gain in the previous month.

But despite the sustained growth and the appeal of a market that resembles South Africa, the fault-lines in Australia's retail sector can be found by looking at other South African retailers which have hit a few brick walls in the country.

In 2010, Pick n Pay was forced to abandon its expansion in Australia. It had bought grocery retailer Franklins in 2001 but its demand for cash restrained the group's growth in South Africa.

When the business was sold, Pick n Pay's chairman Gareth Ackerman said the gain from Franklins of about R1.4-billion would offset the costs of the group's local operations, which were under strain.

Beauty and pharmaceutical retailer Clicks Group shed its Australian businesses as far back as January 2004, when it sold Priceline to a private equity consortium, returning its focus to its home base.

Apparel retailer Truworths exited the country in 2000 after failing to win over Australian consumers with its David Lawrence brand, which has now collapsed after being placed under voluntary administration.

An insider at one local retailer who exited Australia said: "It was tough and we should never have been there."

Retailers that had already been in Australia, such as TFG with its Retail Apparel Group (RAG) acquisition, fared better. TFG CFO Anthony Thunstrom said: "Rentals can be very high in Australia, however, RAG's extensive footprint and experience in rental negotiations allow them to achieve very favourable rental terms."

But on whether Woolworths' difficulties in Australia will begin to cast a pall over its South African operations, Alec Abraham, a senior retail analyst at Sasfin Securities, said: "Strictly speaking their performance in Australia will not have an impact on their business locally.

"Having said that, clothing right now is a very difficult segment and you see that in those numbers in Australia and in the negative volumes here as well. But I don't believe what happens there influences what happens in South Africa."

Holding our own

Woolworths chairman Simon Susman said the biggest advantage of having operations in both Australia and South Africa was the scale that it gave Woolworths to "hold our own against these foreign nationals".

"In David Jones we bought a business that was underinvested, bad systems, bad process, sort of beautiful products, but a brilliant brand.

"We need to and are spending a lot of money recreating the engine of David Jones," said Susman.

Last week, the retailer reported that for the 52 weeks ended June, David Jones sales marginally increased by 1% in Australian dollar terms, while like-for-like sales (excluding the termination of Dick Smith) declined by 0.7%. Sales growth slowed in the second half as consumer sentiment worsened.

The department store retailer expects its food business to be its next phase of growth in Australia and plans to spend $100-million in three years for its food offering.

Susman's belief in Woolworths group CEO Ian Moir's strategy has made him comfortable with the group's expansion.

"His strategies are sound, the board is comfortable, we are comfortable with the big investment in Australia. So I think it will be another tough couple of years, then we'll have three fantastic businesses," said Susman.

tshandup@sundaytimes.com