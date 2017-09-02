More rate cuts likely as inflation moderates

A timid exit from recession in the second quarter of this year and falling inflation may spur the Reserve Bank to cut interest rates later this month for the second time in five years.

The economy slipped into recession after contracting 0.7% in the first three months of 2017, but slight improvements in the manufacturing, utilities, retail and wholesale trade and mining sectors since then would have led to growth of around 2%, economists said this week.

This is despite a very weak rebound expected in the transport and communication sector, negligible improvement in the finance, real estate and business services sector, and only marginal expansion for the personal services sector.

StatsSA will publish GDP figures for the second quarter on Tuesday.

Besides the improved inflation outlook, the "deteriorated growth outlook" was another reason the Reserve Bank gave for cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in July.

This week, speaking at an Alexander Forbes event, Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said consumers could expect modest rate cuts, but did not say over what period.

On Thursday, he told Business Times: "It's likely to be a shallow cutting cycle in the near future."

Thanda Sithole, an economist at Standard Bank, said the bank expected two cuts of 25 basis points each over the next five to six months with a 60% probability of a cut this month.

But higher electricity tariffs from July next year, sustained high red meat prices and the performance of the rand were risks to inflation.

This was likely to spur the Reserve Bank to make the necessary cuts sooner.

The latest inflation figure is 4.6%, close to the bank's comfort level of 4.5%. But inflation is expected to accelerate from the middle of next year.

The expectation of benign inflation in the first half of next year "gives them room to cut sooner", Sithole said.

"The Reserve Bank may want to frontload their cuts. The cut is likely to be quicker so they don't fall behind the curve ... they are forward-looking on interest rates. They don't care about what is happening this year.

"When you know that the second half is going to be bad in terms of inflation you can't be cutting [rates] in that environment."

Economic growth is likely to remain weak for the remainder of this year, with Standard Bank expecting 0.5% compared to 0.3% in 2016.

Elna Moolman, economist at Macquarie Group, said the group expected GDP growth of 2.2% for the second quarter and 0.7% for 2017. "Growth is thus still too weak to reduce unemployment, and is still so low that it underpins significant fiscal risks."

speckman@sundaytimes.co.za