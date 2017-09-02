Markets defy gloom of strange times

While rising geopolitical tensions centred on the US president and the rise of populism have dominated global news headlines recently, the world's equity markets have kept motoring ahead, reaching new highs despite the uncertainty.

The local bourse is no exception, despite weak growth prospects in the South African economy and worrying political theatre ahead of the ANC's elective conference.

With the amount of stimulus that has been pumped into global markets over the past decade and the low interest rate environment, the question for some years has been whether equity markets in particular are reflecting the fundamentals of the real economy.

In the cases of the US, EU, Japan, China and a number of other emerging markets, Graham Bell, an analyst at Old Mutual, said that for the first time since 2008, these economies were "chugging along nicely" in a synchronised global upswing.

Average growth in the world's biggest economy, the US, is expected to be 2.1% this year, and Japanese growth was at 1.5%. China's real GDP growth is expected to be 6.8%.

Marco Efstathiou, Citi's head of South Africa equity sales, said global growth continued to be on track.

The second quarter saw the highest level of global growth since 2010. Efstathiou said Citi expected global growth to expand by 3.1% in 2017.

"Some may argue that an eight-year bull market is old ... but Citi strategists forecast a further 9% gain for global equities by mid-2018," he said, adding that it would be largely led by earning growth across the globe.

Since its 2008 and 2009 lows as a result of the global recession, the JSE All Share has more than tripled in value, along with the US's S&P500. London's FTSE 100 has more than doubled, as has Brazil's Bovespa index.

"It's been quite a run, so I think we could easily have a pause, we could easily have a 5% to 10% correction," said Todd Buchholz, an economist and former economic adviser to US president George HW Bush. The question for him was whether the recovery in Europe was authentic and would continue.

Bell said South Africa could experience a very mild cyclical rebound.

"The decrease in interest rates, and inflation coming down, help people's spending power, so [expect] a very mild recovery. But it is being inhibited by the increase in taxes and the business community does not want to invest, so basically there is a recession in fixed investments."

Despite the economic and political difficulties that are affecting the country, the JSE does not seem to be feeling the pinch, and neither do other emerging markets.

Wei Li, the head of investment strategy for iShares in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at BlackRock, said that despite the US Federal Reserve embarking on a rate hike cycle this year, financial conditions had actually loosened and this had largely to do with continued asset purchase programmes by central banks.

Li said that emerging-market equities had done exceptionally well despite political issues in those countries and the rising interest rate environment in the US.

If "rates are normalising gradually in response to a more robust growth picture ... then emerging markets can handle it".

She said that much of the reason that emerging markets' equity markets were doing so well was due to the technology sector, particularly in Asia.

"We look at US tech firms and say 'Wow, the tech sector has done so well', but in emerging markets the tech sector has done even better," said Li, referring to groups such as Tencent, in which South Africa's biggest media company, Naspers, has a 34% stake.

But Schalk Louw, of PSG Wealth, said that if you took out some of the JSE's largest shares, such as Naspers and Richemont, then the JSE was not positive.

The current weight of Naspers in the JSE is about 17.35%. The second-largest share is in effect Richemont, with a weighting of about 8.3%.

So a quarter of the JSE All Share index is made up of two companies. So far this year Naspers shares have risen by 44% and Richemont's by 24%.

Strip out these shares, Louw said, and "we are struggling ... in real terms we haven't seen any growth since January 2014, and that is the bottom line".

Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer at Allan Gray, said another factor was that most major stocks listed in South Africa did not earn their capital in South Africa. About 60% of revenue on the JSE was driven from abroad.

