H&M changing fabric of retail as it leaps from mall to mall

H&M continues to change the landscape for local apparel retailers, along with foreign international operators such as Cotton On and Zara, as it opens its 13th store in South Africa at month-end.

The Swedish group launched its first store in Cape Town in October 2015, and on September 28 will open a store spanning more than 2430m² in the Table Bay Mall.

The mall itself will have more than 65,000m² of retail space, with the option of expanding to 90,000m², and will be the largest regional mall of the Big Bay, Bloubergstrand and West Beach areas. It will have more than 150 shops and restaurants.

H&M has already opened stores in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and earlier this year in Polokwane and Mbombela.

The expansion won't stop there. By the end of the year there will be four more openings - in Johannesburg, Durban and Richards Bay.

Some analysts have been warning for some time of a structural shift in the retail apparel sector, caused largely by big, fast-fashion foreign operators.

Woolworths CEO Ian Moir, at the company's results presentation last month, spoke of big cyclical and structural shifts in retail.

He spoke of the changing customer and a tsunami of technology, and said "our business models need to change" along with increased competition, adding that competition was globalising.

Moir said that if you did not adapt to the new, changing world, "you're not going to succeed as a retailer".

Consumers are under pressure and when they do buy, increasingly it's from international brands.

Analysts have pointed out that retailers such as H&M are often more fashionable and better priced than their local peers. Domestic apparel retailers are accused of being expensive compared with international operators, of protecting their gross margins to keep share prices at higher levels, and of being slow to transform.

Evan Walker, a portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management, said H&M had affected all the retail apparel brands across product lines and price positioning.

"The biggest impact is from aggressive opening price points; they're very good at matching those in every other retailer in South Africa.

"They often have product at aggressive opening price-point levels, with better fashion."

Walker sticks with his view that local retailers are overpriced.

They have expanded locally at a significant pace - they have had 13.5% cumulative space growth for 10 years, while retail sales have grown 7% over the same period. But GDP growth is now stagnant.

"This is coming home to bite these guys now. The local retailers have done an unbelievable job to cut costs, but they can't run these businesses any leaner. And I think there will be further pressure on gross margins. This isn't sustainable."

South African retailers had their weakest growth in seven years last year, according to EY, attributing this to poor economic growth and political events that may make it harder to achieve projected growth.