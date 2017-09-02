Gold reef's lethal legacy dumped in legal limbo
Soweto residents want to sue mining companies after a report this week that highlighted the health dangers posed by nearby mine dumps — but most of the companies are long defunct.
Instead, responsibility for dealing with the issue is likely to fall into the lap of the government.
The report, Waiting to Inhale (see below), represents three years of research by the Bench Marks Foundation, a church-owned non-profit organisation that monitors corporate responsibility.
Conducted in four Soweto communities — Doornkop, Meadowlands, Riverlea and Diepkloof — the study found that mining in the area had resulted in respiratory problems, exposure to radioactive mine waste, acid mine drainage, unprotected mine waste sites, and severe threats to underground water supplies.
Disused and disowned
One resident of Snake Park in Doornkop, Tiny Dlamini, said after the report was released: "The community did not know up until now, they are looking to Bench Marks and Lawyers for Human Rights to help."
Dlamini, who helped the Bench Marks Foundation researchers, said community members were prepared to go to court. "It's not right, we didn't know what to do until now."
But about 70% of Johannesburg's mine dumps no longer have owners — the companies that created them in the gold rush heydays no longer exist, leaving responsibility for their maintenance or rehabilitation in legal limbo.
"The environmental responsibility would shift to the state and that's the issue," said legal expert Peter Leon of Herbert Smith Freehills.
"The communities have got no remedy, unfortunately, and the Department of Mineral Resources should be doing something about it but they are not. At the end of the day the dumps will still remain there ... the buck ends with the department."
An issue for parliament
DRDGold, with its subsidiaries Crown Mining and Ergo, is one of only two companies that process tailings dams in Johannesburg.
It is the only company that is planting its tailings dams with vegetation and applying dust suppression measures at its now disused mine dumps — some of which are in Riverlea and Diepkloof.
"What needs to happen is to recognise this as a national issue. It's going to be resolved in parliament, just like the silicosis case [will be]," DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius said.
In May this year, the High Court in Johannesburg gave the green light for class action suits seeking damages from gold companies for up to half a million mineworkers who had contracted silicosis and tuberculosis.
Implicated gold mining companies such as Sibanye have already put aside a couple of billion rands toward a settlement of the silicosis case. The mine dumps — Johannesburg still has about 180, compared with more than 300 during the gold rush — were created in places that at the time were far from the urban edge.
But over the years rapid urbanisation meant that residential areas and informal settlements crept closer and closer to the dumps.
Changing circumstances
The companies responsible for the dumps complied with the rehabilitation standards set by the government at the time, but the shrinking of the buffer zone between the dumps and new housing projects has rendered those standards obsolete.
"Now there are people who are suffering bad consequences ... we are too far down the line ... companies affected by this problem no longer exist, we as a society have jointly benefited from the activities of these mines. That is a legacy issue attached to it," Pretorius said.
A collective effort should be made by all stakeholders including the Department of Mineral Resources, communities and companies, he said.
Only one mine dump was still in use, a relatively modern one near Springs that was adequately contained, Pretorius said.
The Bench Marks research, which was funded by the UK-based Christian Aid organisation, raised concerns about uncontrolled access to the dumps.
Toxic floods
Lead researcher David van Wyk said: "We walked into dump areas, abandoned mines, without anyone challenging us ... You can't expect a security guard to challenge everyone in such a huge place."
Heavy rain made the toxic water in the tailings dams overflow, especially in Diepkloof, he said.
Pretorius said DRDGold was responsible for fewer than two in five of Johannesburg's mine dumps, and the government would have to take care of rehabilitating the others.
DRDGold plants vegetation on its dumps to bind the material in an effort to stop erosion and reduce the amount of dust blown away by the wind.
Pretorius said some of the measures proposed by the Bench Marks Foundation, such as the erection of fencing, were unrealistic because the fencing material would quickly be stolen.
Dust inhalation
He said people often started fires in the grass growing on the dumps, which destroyed the irrigation systems that were required to keep the vegetation alive.
Referring to the complaints of illness by members of the communities surveyed by the Bench Marks Foundation, Pretorius said a range of factors was at work.
"It would be presumptuous to say that the dust from mine dumps has no effect on health because it enters your lungs and at some point in the future it will affect your respiratory system," he said.
"However, if you are inhaling this dust, and you do not eat well and you have TB or HIV and, and, and, you are going to be a sickly person. It's a broader issue with other contributing factors."
