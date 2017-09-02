Gold reef's lethal legacy dumped in legal limbo

Soweto residents want to sue mining companies after a report this week that highlighted the health dangers posed by nearby mine dumps — but most of the companies are long defunct.

Instead, responsibility for dealing with the issue is likely to fall into the lap of the government.

The report, Waiting to Inhale (see below), represents three years of research by the Bench Marks Foundation, a church-owned non-profit organisation that monitors corporate responsibility.

Conducted in four Soweto communities — Doornkop, Meadowlands, Riverlea and Diepkloof — the study found that mining in the area had resulted in respiratory problems, exposure to radioactive mine waste, acid mine drainage, unprotected mine waste sites, and severe threats to underground water supplies.

Disused and disowned

One resident of Snake Park in Doornkop, Tiny Dlamini, said after the report was released: "The community did not know up until now, they are looking to Bench Marks and Lawyers for Human Rights to help."

Dlamini, who helped the Bench Marks Foundation researchers, said community members were prepared to go to court. "It's not right, we didn't know what to do until now."

But about 70% of Johannesburg's mine dumps no longer have owners — the companies that created them in the gold rush heydays no longer exist, leaving responsibility for their maintenance or rehabilitation in legal limbo.

"The environmental responsibility would shift to the state and that's the issue," said legal expert Peter Leon of Herbert Smith Freehills.

"The communities have got no remedy, unfortunately, and the Department of Mineral Resources should be doing something about it but they are not. At the end of the day the dumps will still remain there ... the buck ends with the department."

An issue for parliament

DRDGold, with its subsidiaries Crown Mining and Ergo, is one of only two companies that process tailings dams in Johannesburg.

It is the only company that is planting its tailings dams with vegetation and applying dust suppression measures at its now disused mine dumps — some of which are in Riverlea and Diepkloof.