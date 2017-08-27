Stunted nation: the high cost of poverty

The Statistics South Africa report showing deepening poverty levels in the country has cast the spotlight on the affordability of basic food items, especially in the vulnerable section of society.

At least 55.5% of the population, or 30.4 million people, live below the poverty line. Demonstrating extreme poverty, some people are surviving on R441 a month, hardly enough for them to afford essential food items.

Julie Smith, a researcher at the Pietermaritzburg Agency for Community Social Action, said this week that the concept of affordability was complex as it was not just related to income. It is also related to employment rates; family sizes and the number of people one income supports; the costs of goods and services, food being just one of these costs; and household debt levels, she argues.

The poverty levels often lead to poor nutrition such as a low level of protein intake, which has social consequences.

"The impact of low levels of protein consumption is that our immune systems are vulnerable to infection and illnesses," Smith says.