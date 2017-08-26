Sanlam spends big in scramble for Africa, innovation
One of the grand dames of the South African insurance and wealth management sector, Sanlam, has gone on a shopping spree that isn't likely to end any time soon.
The group has bought stakes in a range of businesses, from fintech to healthcare. The acquisitions come at a time when Sanlam is facing increased pressure in the sectors it operates in from the likes of Discovery. It also faces the prospect of Old Mutual - once it is unbundled - becoming more focused on Africa which is Sanlam's key market.
Since the start of the year, the 99-year-old group has bought stakes in four companies that operate in Africa.
Sanlam CEO Ian Kirk told Business Times that as long as the group could continue to generate discretionary capital, it would continue to buy and invest in businesses.
Kirk said that since 2005, the focus had been on capital efficiency and ensuring it improved on the return it made off the group's capital. Initially that involved buying back Sanlam's own shares, which were below their embedded value. That opportunity, Kirk said, was not there any longer and the group needed to continue to drive the return on its capital, so it had gone shopping.
Last week it was announced that Sanlam had agreed to buy 30% of Purple Group's online investment platform, EasyEquities, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanlam Investment Holdings. Kirk said EasyEquities gave it an investment vehicle that can also be used to service lower-income customers.
In January the group announced it had bought 53% of BrightRock - a South African life-insurance provider - for a maximum R700-million. BrightRock was labelled a disruptor when it entered the market five years ago and started offering life-insurance products tailored to individual needs, rather than offering broad products.
Kirk likened BrightRock's approach to risk assessment to Discovery 15 years ago when it disrupted the life insurance industry with the launch of Discovery Life in 2000.
This is not surprising as BrightRock was founded by four former Discovery senior executives - Leopold Malan, Suzanne Stevens, Schalk Malan and Sean Hanlon.
Kirk said acquisitions such as BrightRock and EasyEquities were aimed at driving innovation in the group.
"These guys will come to us and they'll run their business with the strength and the backing of Sanlam and they'll take their businesses to a new level, and they will force us to look at how they do things," Kirk said.
In March, Sanlam announced it had bought a majority stake in PineBridge Investments East Africa - an asset management firm with operations in Kenya and Uganda.
Sanlam also concluded a deal in May that increased its stake in Morocco-based insurance company Saham Finances by 16.6%, to 46.6%. Overall, Saham has subsidiaries in 26 African countries.
In November last year the group also increased its stake in Indian life insurance company Shriram Life, to 49%.
At the end of 2015 the group said it had bought a stake in AfroCentric Healthcare, giving it exposure to the healthcare market in South Africa. AfroCentric owns Medscheme, one of South Africa's largest medical scheme administrators with medical aids such as Bonitas, Fedhealth and Gems.
An analyst who could not be named due to company policy said digitisation was a trend that older insurers had been struggling to keep up with.
Acquisitions such as BrightRock and EasyEquities were an easy way to get ahead of this trend as these groups had already done the hard work of implementing the intellectual property and setting up the systems.
He said it would make sense for Sanlam to continue to make acquisitions such as this, but it would be competing with Old Mutual in this area.
Both Sanlam and Old Mutual listed on the JSE in the late '90s, but took very different approaches to diversification.
While Old Mutual moved its listing to the UK and expanded its business into banking and asset management in the US, Sanlam expanded on the continent and in other emerging markets.
Old Mutual's London sojourn has not proved as successful as Sanlam's strategy. Since the turn of the century, Old Mutual's JSE-listed shares have more than doubled - but Sanlam's stock has gained more than eightfold.
Adrian Cloete, a portfolio manager at PSG Wealth, said the refocus of Old Mutual on the rest of Africa was going to affect all competitors.
Cloete said the footprint that Sanlam had built had positioned it well. No other South African company had such a wide footprint in emerging markets.
Sanlam maintains some level of competitive advantage over Old Mutual as it operates in 34 countries in emerging markets while Old Mutual is in 18.
Kirk said that once Old Mutual's unbundling was complete, its rival would be in an easier position to execute the kind of things Sanlam had been doing.
"Old Mutual has been operating in different territories over the past 20 years. For the next 10 years they are now back in our territories full time, from 2019," Kirk said.
