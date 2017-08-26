Sanlam spends big in scramble for Africa, innovation

Last week it was announced that Sanlam had agreed to buy 30% of Purple Group's online investment platform, EasyEquities, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanlam Investment Holdings. Kirk said EasyEquities gave it an investment vehicle that can also be used to service lower-income customers.

In January the group announced it had bought 53% of BrightRock - a South African life-insurance provider - for a maximum R700-million. BrightRock was labelled a disruptor when it entered the market five years ago and started offering life-insurance products tailored to individual needs, rather than offering broad products.

Kirk likened BrightRock's approach to risk assessment to Discovery 15 years ago when it disrupted the life insurance industry with the launch of Discovery Life in 2000.

This is not surprising as BrightRock was founded by four former Discovery senior executives - Leopold Malan, Suzanne Stevens, Schalk Malan and Sean Hanlon.

Kirk said acquisitions such as BrightRock and EasyEquities were aimed at driving innovation in the group.

"These guys will come to us and they'll run their business with the strength and the backing of Sanlam and they'll take their businesses to a new level, and they will force us to look at how they do things," Kirk said.

In March, Sanlam announced it had bought a majority stake in PineBridge Investments East Africa - an asset management firm with operations in Kenya and Uganda.

Sanlam also concluded a deal in May that increased its stake in Morocco-based insurance company Saham Finances by 16.6%, to 46.6%. Overall, Saham has subsidiaries in 26 African countries.

In November last year the group also increased its stake in Indian life insurance company Shriram Life, to 49%.

At the end of 2015 the group said it had bought a stake in AfroCentric Healthcare, giving it exposure to the healthcare market in South Africa. AfroCentric owns Medscheme, one of South Africa's largest medical scheme administrators with medical aids such as Bonitas, Fedhealth and Gems.

An analyst who could not be named due to company policy said digitisation was a trend that older insurers had been struggling to keep up with.

Acquisitions such as BrightRock and EasyEquities were an easy way to get ahead of this trend as these groups had already done the hard work of implementing the intellectual property and setting up the systems.

He said it would make sense for Sanlam to continue to make acquisitions such as this, but it would be competing with Old Mutual in this area.

Both Sanlam and Old Mutual listed on the JSE in the late '90s, but took very different approaches to diversification.

While Old Mutual moved its listing to the UK and expanded its business into banking and asset management in the US, Sanlam expanded on the continent and in other emerging markets.