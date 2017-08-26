Samsung: Turning an exploding disaster into a triumph of note
This week, Samsung completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in the short history of the smartphone.
Unlike Nokia and BlackBerry, where entire companies had to be resuscitated, Samsung only had to revive one model. But it was some restoration.
Last year's disastrous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 had the dubious distinction of being the only gadget ever banned by name from all passenger aircraft, after reports started coming in from around the world of it exploding or catching fire.
In New York on Wednesday, Samsung brought back the Note brand, and its reception suggested it had been forgiven for the sins of its forefather.
The Note 8 is a calculated gamble, both in terms of retaining the Note identity and in its almost absurdly large display. The 6.3-inch screen is the biggest ever seen on a flagship smartphone and may well redefine size expectations on handsets.
The most remarkable aspect of the phone, aside from bringing back a disgraced sub-brand, is that it does not appear to be much bigger than phones with substantially smaller screens. Most notably, its body almost matches the size of the iPhone 7, which has a display of a mere 5.7 inches.
Samsung has achieved this through two fairly obvious techniques. First, it has used almost the entire front of the body for the screen, with an edge-to-edge "infinity display" that leaves almost no bezel, or frame. This is expected to become standard on high-end smartphones, and will even move down the value chain. Just this week, LG declared that it had brought "bezel-less" display to the mid-range market with its new Q6 smartphone.
Second, Samsung has sharpened the edge curve that has become a characteristic of screens on both Galaxy S and Note phones. This means marginally more display space on the front of the phone.
There was much speculation that the Note name could be dropped as a result of the 2016 fiasco. Instead, Samsung took courage from the astonishing brand loyalty exhibited by users over the past year.
In fact, the disaster has given Samsung a unique opportunity to highlight the dedication of its customers. DJ Koh, president of mobile communications at Samsung Electronics, announced at the launch that, according to the company's research, 85% of Note users said they were proud to show off the device, and would recommend it to friends.
"I will never forget how many millions of dedicated Note users stayed with us," said Koh in an emotional moment rare for a technology launch. "Their passion was an inspiration to us."
Such feedback so soon after a model had become a laughing stock suggests the Note will become a case study in customer loyalty. However, it reinforces a point made earlier this year by Craige Fleischer, head of mobile at Samsung in Southern Africa: that people still loved the Note 7, and frequently didn't want to give it back when it was recalled.
"Our Note users have always been our most loyal," he said after the launch this week. "It was a category we created, and the early adopters have stayed with it."
The secret of its success, ironically, may be the extent to which it allows the analogue world to interact with hi-tech.
"In this digital era, we are seeing that consumers want a proportion of physical interaction with the digital world, and the Note's interactive S Pen gives them the feeling of putting their own creativity on top of the digital experience. More than half the people who buy the Note say it's because of the S Pen."
Sung Yoon, president of Samsung Electronics for South and Southern Africa, said that the warm response to the Note 8 at the launch showed that the market had forgiven the company. However, he said, it was already apparent in the success of the S8 and S8+ flagship phones launched at the end of March.
At the time, he said, the company could not stop apologising.
"When we launched the S8, and before that ... our message was always that we were sorry about the Note 7. We made quality and safety our top priority, and with the S8 and S8+ it was proven. Most of the key components of the Note 8 are very similar to the S8+, except the S Pen and the dual camera.
"This is the reason we are confident: the success of the S8 was something that showed we were forgiven."
The Note 8 will be launched in the US on September 15 and is expected to arrive in South Africa a week later.
By then archrival Apple will have unveiled its new range of iPhones, which are expected to replicate many of the features of Samsung's flagship phones.
