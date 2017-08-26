Samsung: Turning an exploding disaster into a triumph of note

This week, Samsung completed one of the most remarkable comebacks in the short history of the smartphone.

Unlike Nokia and BlackBerry, where entire companies had to be resuscitated, Samsung only had to revive one model. But it was some restoration.

Last year's disastrous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 had the dubious distinction of being the only gadget ever banned by name from all passenger aircraft, after reports started coming in from around the world of it exploding or catching fire.

In New York on Wednesday, Samsung brought back the Note brand, and its reception suggested it had been forgiven for the sins of its forefather.

The Note 8 is a calculated gamble, both in terms of retaining the Note identity and in its almost absurdly large display. The 6.3-inch screen is the biggest ever seen on a flagship smartphone and may well redefine size expectations on handsets.

The most remarkable aspect of the phone, aside from bringing back a disgraced sub-brand, is that it does not appear to be much bigger than phones with substantially smaller screens. Most notably, its body almost matches the size of the iPhone 7, which has a display of a mere 5.7 inches.

Samsung has achieved this through two fairly obvious techniques. First, it has used almost the entire front of the body for the screen, with an edge-to-edge "infinity display" that leaves almost no bezel, or frame. This is expected to become standard on high-end smartphones, and will even move down the value chain. Just this week, LG declared that it had brought "bezel-less" display to the mid-range market with its new Q6 smartphone.