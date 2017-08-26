Fly Oz to UK nonstop by 2022

Pretty much everyone prefers a nonstop flight. But all the money in the world won't get you from Sydney to the UK without a pit stop, because commercial planes just don't have that kind of range. That may change.

For years, Australian carrier Qantas Airways has coveted a nonstop offering from Sydney and Melbourne to London. Now Qantas executives finally see the potential.

Two new models planned by Airbus and Boeing, they hope, will make the nonstop trip to London - 20 hours and 20 minutes - from Sydney. This new model would also jet across the Pacific Ocean to New York in about 18 hours.

On Friday, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce issued a public "challenge" to the companies to extend the range of Boeing's new 777X, which is slated for 2020, and the planned "Ultra-Long Range" version of Airbus's A350, which rolls out next year.

Qantas hopes to take delivery of such a plane and begin its Sydney to London service in 2022, the company said.

Airbus announced: "We'll have the A350-900 ULR in service next year for ultra-long- range flights." "We'll look forward to working with Qantas to see how we can meet its requirements," the company said.

Boeing was more circumspect. "Boeing continues to work with our customers to understand their ... demands," it said.

Long-range flights have become far more common as lighter composite aircraft, combined with more durable and fuel-efficient jet turbine technology, have opened a range of new routes with long-haul models from Airbus and Boeing.

Qantas flew its first "Kangaroo Route" from Sydney to London in December 1947, flying a Lockheed Constellation.

The trip took four days.

- Bloomberg