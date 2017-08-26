Famous Brands takes heat as fast food slows

Famous Brands has long been a stellar company that consistently exceeded expectations. It burgeoned from a medium-sized, family-owned business into an industry leader, which is why the poor trading update issued by the company last week raises the question as to whether there has been a shift in the trajectory of the group - or if the weak performance is symptomatic only of a tough trading environment.

The fast-food and casual-dining group, which owns many of South Africa's big brands, including Debonairs Pizza and Mugg & Bean, as well as more niche outlets such as Tashas, has been a favourite among analysts and investors for years.

But last week the company said that at its restaurants in South Africa, the rest of Africa and the Middle East region combined, system-wide sales increased 6.3%, which was below management's expectations.