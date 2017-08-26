Famous Brands takes heat as fast food slows
With poor trading update biting into share price, Famous Brands steps on brakes
Famous Brands has long been a stellar company that consistently exceeded expectations. It burgeoned from a medium-sized, family-owned business into an industry leader, which is why the poor trading update issued by the company last week raises the question as to whether there has been a shift in the trajectory of the group - or if the weak performance is symptomatic only of a tough trading environment.
The fast-food and casual-dining group, which owns many of South Africa's big brands, including Debonairs Pizza and Mugg & Bean, as well as more niche outlets such as Tashas, has been a favourite among analysts and investors for years.
But last week the company said that at its restaurants in South Africa, the rest of Africa and the Middle East region combined, system-wide sales increased 6.3%, which was below management's expectations.
Likewise in the UK - where it bought Gourmet Burger Kitchen for R2.1-billion last year - it was taking strain as consumer confidence was dented due to political uncertainty over Brexit.
As a result of this and the cost of rolling out new Gourmet Burger Kitchen outlets, Famous Brands had decided to slow its expansion in that market.
Famous Brands' share price is down nearly 7% from a week ago, and down 25% this year to date.
Jean Pierre Verster, portfolio manager at Fairtree Capital, said this week: "Even in the past when the consumer was under pressure, Famous Brands always seemed to pull a rabbit out of the hat, so investors have become accustomed to very strong like-for-like growth", and the share price implied that would continue.
"But now with a more muted outlook, it's a bit of a valuation problem. If a company has delivered time and time again there is a high expectation that it will be repeated, and if it isn't, the sell-off can be brutal. To a large extent it's the tough macroeconomic environment in both South Africa and the UK that's been the primary reason for the disappointing update."
The UK fast-casual restaurant industry is under pressure and although Britons haven't stopped eating out, there are too many destinations to choose from.
R2.1 billion: What Famous Brands paid for UK business Gourmet Burger Kitchen
"I still think it's a great company with its brands and positioning, especially if you juxtapose it against other listed restaurant groups like Spur, Taste Holdings or Grand Parade," said Verster.
"It shows just how much pressure the industry is under. The other guys are making losses or are reporting negative like-for-like sales while Famous Brands is still outperforming peers. But it seems like it's extremely tough at the moment, with negative influences out of their control.
"One thing they do control is acquisitions, and I think the case can be made now that maybe they paid a bit too much for GBK, especially if their roll-out is going to be reined in. I still like the management, the culture and the team. It's a high-performance culture that will weather this economic storm."
Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele said it invested in the UK, and the burger brand specifically, for the long term, as it did with Wimpy UK 10 years ago. It might take longer to see expected returns but it did not imply Famous Brands had overpaid.
"We are confident in the long-term potential of the business, and in the interim we are earning hard currency, which in the South African context is an important factor to bear in mind. The sound fundamentals of the business remain the same as they were five months ago and there are no systemic challenges of concern," said Hele.
The plan was to stick to its strategy and course-correct where needed, to keep its own and franchise partners' costs under tight control, focus on growing core business in areas of expertise, and compete harder for market share "in what appears to be a diminishing market as some consumers cut back or even withhold their spend".
In all market segments in which the company operated, consumers were holding back. Takeaway brands were less affected by the squeeze on disposable income than casual dining brands, said Hele.
Anthony Clark, small- and medium-cap analyst at Vunani Securities, said there had been "some horrific trading updates" in the past few weeks. Taste (which owns the master licence for Starbucks and Domino's Pizza) reported results in May that were tragic, as were results from low-end, fast-food business Gold Brand (which owns Chesa Nyama and Blacksteer), he said. Both stocks reported results that sank into deep losses.
He cited StatsSA data that shows that fast food - which had enjoyed a vertical uptrend since 2008 - started to top out towards the middle of last year and since then has been on a "one-way ticket to hell".
"There is systemic weakness in the underlying fast-food system and now it's accelerating."
One tough business update doesn't make a bad companyDe Wet Schutte
Clark said the really high end continued to do quite well ("If you don't have to queue to get into Tashas in the V&A Waterfront, there's something going on in this economy"), but the middle end continued to buckle, and the lower end had been rotten for the past 12 months.
"I think Famous Brands is still the premier company in fast food, but even the premier company in fast foods can still lose its shine purely because of the economy. They can cut costs and be leaner, but at the end of the day if the consumer doesn't want to spend and they can't pass on increases to consumers, there is not much that can be done," said Clark.
But Just One Lap's Simon Brown said the statements about the UK "bothered him deeply".
"Companies in South Africa ... have this nasty habit of going offshore and overpaying and under-delivering. We can deal with the South African situation, but the UK is bothering me," he said.
Famous Brands will report its results in October, so until then it is not clear which brands are taking the most strain.
Brown said: "I imagine the gorilla brands [such as Debonairs and Steers] are under pressure as consumers are under pressure"
De Wet Schutte of Avior Capital Markets said the near-term outlook for the company had deteriorated, but that did not take anything away from Famous Brands "being a stellar company".
"One tough business update doesn't make a bad company. The challenges are obvious but Famous Brands is arguably better positioned than most to deal with this and come out stronger on the other end."
