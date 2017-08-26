Allan Gray's Andrew Lapping on directors who lose their cool

There are too many freeloaders in South Africa's boardrooms, says Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer of Allan Gray, one of the country's largest asset managers.

"In a lot of boards people are happy to take their fees, but there is very little accountability," he says.

"No one is standing up and being accountable for what is going on."

Allan Gray recently got rid of the board of underperforming construction company Group Five, in which it is a 25% shareholder.

"We thought the board was not doing a good job and we needed to replace them," says Lapping, 40.

He says a lack of shareholder activism has encouraged a culture of unaccountability in boardrooms.