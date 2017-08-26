Allan Gray's Andrew Lapping on directors who lose their cool
There are too many freeloaders in South Africa's boardrooms, says Andrew Lapping, chief investment officer of Allan Gray, one of the country's largest asset managers.
"In a lot of boards people are happy to take their fees, but there is very little accountability," he says.
"No one is standing up and being accountable for what is going on."
Allan Gray recently got rid of the board of underperforming construction company Group Five, in which it is a 25% shareholder.
"We thought the board was not doing a good job and we needed to replace them," says Lapping, 40.
He says a lack of shareholder activism has encouraged a culture of unaccountability in boardrooms.
Allan Gray's apparent heroics at Group Five came after it conspicuously failed to act with similar alacrity or sense of purpose against Net1, the disgraced parent company of social-grants distributor Cash Paymaster Services.
Asked about its newfound commitment to shareholder activism at Group Five, Lapping says there is nothing new about it.
He cites Allan Gray's strenuous opposition to Anglo American's 2006 appointment of Cynthia Carroll as CEO, which it believed was a "terrible appointment".
"We were the only shareholder in the whole company which voted against Cynthia Carroll and against Anglo's remuneration policy.
"I have no idea why," says Lapping. "She was clearly doing a poor job and was overpaid."
When Allan Gray finally engineered the removal of Net1 CEO Serge Belamant, he was paid an eye-watering $8-million (R105-million) to go.
But beyond expressions of "outrage" there was "absolutely nothing" Allan Gray could do about it, says Lapping.
Severance packages should be subject to a shareholder vote, he says, "because all it is really is the board making their life easy by paying someone to go away".
"But if someone is extremely well paid to do a job and they're not doing the job well, then the board should exit them and should not pay them money to go away."
It took Allan Gray, a 15% shareholder, a long time to act against Net1 and Belamant.
It continued to defend the company after it had been exposed by the Black Sash, Corruption Watch, in the media and in the Constitutional Court for unethical and illegal behaviour.
Was it ethics or client pressure that influenced the eventual U-turn?
"It was getting more information," says Lapping.
"We didn't have the information we should have had. This is where we erred the most."
He concedes that negative publicity and growing client unhappiness helped to focus minds on getting this information.
The fact that Net1 was selling micro-loans, insurance and other products to poverty-stricken grant beneficiaries and making automatic deductions from their meagre grants had been out there for a while.
"We knew they'd started a micro-lending business, but their disclosure was pretty poor in their results," says Lapping.
"We didn't know the extent. We should have picked it up, that something untoward was happening there."
There was an article well over a year ago in which people were talking about illegal deductions.
"We didn't pick up that article, we didn't pick up exactly what was going on. We should have, and we should have started investigations to find out what was going on, and we didn't."
Once Allan Gray knew something had to be done, actually getting it done was "very difficult".
Net1 is incorporated in Florida, in the US. Lapping says US hedge funds invested in Net1 told Allan Gray: "Just lay off. The company's making money. We don't care how they make money."
In the US, shareholders can't target specific directors. They have to remove the entire board.
"When you call a vote to remove a board, you've got to think there's a good chance you'll win."
The only way was to present information to the board and apply pressure. Which took time.
Lapping never met Belamant. But they did have an encounter when he was pushing for the fiery CEO to go.
"He phoned me to swear at me. He screamed at me for five minutes and put the phone down."
When Allan Gray moved on Group Five, it was criticised by then chairman Philisiwe Mthethwa for trying to tell the board how to run the company.
"We never told the board how to run the company," says Lapping. "We had become very concerned that the board was not acting in the best interests of stakeholders, and we had to do something.
"If you have a group of directors you do not think have the requisite skills, and you do not think are acting in the best interests of all stakeholders, then there must be a change."
The Group Five board said it refused to countenance Allan Gray's intention of asset-stripping the company and pocketing the money.
"They can believe what they want to believe," says Lapping.
"I'm not that concerned."
Allan Gray did "suggest that they unbundle some assets because we were very concerned about value destruction".
When the board refused to respond to Allan Gray's concerns, it "reconsidered and thought the best course of action was to put in a new board who we have faith in".
Somewhat controversially, Allan Gray nominated Mike Upton for the new board.
Upton was CEO when Group Five was found to have colluded with other construction companies.
Any doubts about nominating someone implicated in collusion?
"None whatsoever. He was the chief whistleblower," says Lapping.
"When he left as CEO he definitely wasn't pushed; the plan was always to bring him back as a non-exec."
Is he denying that there was collusion while Upton was running the company?
"Don't forget that Mthethwa was the chairman.
"If there was collusion going on and the board didn't know it, then the board was not doing its job."
He says that Mthethwa had strong praise for Upton at the time.
