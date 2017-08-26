Advtech's tertiary education growth pays off

Group CEO Roy Douglas said on Thursday that rapid expansion had not been easy given the low growth in the economy - it required careful thought about value for consumers and needed to take cognisance of the tough economic climate.

But bargains could be found in an unstable economic environment, Khumalo said, which was what Advtech was able to spot and capitalise on.

Yet grabbing opportunities to expand has also come with accumulating debt. Interim results for the six months show total liabilities to the value of R2.2-billion.

"While we do have debt, it is well within serviceable limits," Douglas said. "Our balance sheet is well structured at the moment, with adequate levels and capacity to make further acquisitions."

He emphasised that the critical mass of the business coupled with strong cash flow gave the company headroom should it need access to further borrowing facilities.

Not alarming

Nolwandle Mthombeni, an equity analyst at Mergence Investment Managers, said the debt levels were not alarming because this type of business had a lot of cash coming through.

She said the tertiary division outperformed the schools division because Advtech's marketing initiatives, which leveraged off the strong brand names it had developed over the years, were paying off.

"The brand has become more appealing and they are focusing on the right segments," Mthombeni said, "while it also has some affordable qualifications that are cheaper than traditional universities."

The group's somewhat cheaper and alternative degrees are an attractive offering in an environment where people's budgets are under pressure.

However, Khumalo cautioned that it took hard work to achieve results in the tertiary division, which previously had contributed just 12%-15% to earnings.