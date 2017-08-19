Taking the terrifying path paved by Brazil

South Africa is looking more and more like Brazil. Just a few years ago both countries were considered first-tier emerging-market economies, and were included in the Brics group. Brics - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - were regarded as leading the way in terms of rising and future consumer demand. But this narrative has changed - the Brics group is now a two-speed club.

While China and India's growth remains robust, driven increasingly by consumer spending, services and innovation, the economies of Brazil, Russia and South Africa are stuck. Their economic hardships are largely self-inflicted and compounded by poor politics and lethargic governments that are unwilling to carry out long-overdue structural reforms. Ultimately, the emerging-market story is a governance story.

Little willingness

In South Africa, our economy's outlook depends on the political outcomes of the ANC national conference in December. If political changes produce politicians who are willing to drive structural reform - and capable of doing so - the South African economy will see a slow but sure recovery. But if there is no change, the economy is likely to face further ratings downgrades, with the potential for a sharp and severe contraction, Brazil-style.

There is little that resembles a true willingness in the ANC-led government to reform and adopt a real growth plan.

The consensus among international organisations such as the IMF and the World Bank is that South Africa will see positive growth this year - but very little beyond the paltry 0.3% recorded in 2016. Considering that population growth is 1.6%, thus exceeding GDP expansion, South Africans are becoming poorer on a per capita income basis.

To add to the gloom, there is a valid argument that thelow forecasts for this year are too optimistic - given the economy's contraction in the first quarter of 2017, business confidence plummeting to lows last seen during the global financial crisis and the purchasing managers' index once again in contractionary territory.

Should this trend continue, and the ANC fail to address its governance shortcomings, is there a likelihood that this country will become the next Brazil?

Before the positive growth recorded in the first quarter of 2017, Brazil's economy had eight consecutive quarters (two years!) of negative growth, was downgraded to sub-investment grade (and stayed there) and experienced continuous scandals. Its economy shrank 3.6% last year.

There are stark similarities between the two countries that do not bode well for South Africa.

According to Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perception Index, South Africa and Brazil are in 64th and 77th position respectively. But despite Brazil's dismal ranking, its judicial system at least continues to function.

Lula jailed

In July, former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison for accepting bribes. His successor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached in August 2016 for creating an artificial budget surplus by unlawfully allowing loans from state-owned banks to the treasury.

With the corruption scandal involving state-owned oil company Petrobras, the view is that there are few clean politicians in Brazil. President Michel Temer is likely to suffer the same fate as his predecessors.