Taking the terrifying path paved by Brazil

Bad political leadership the key to Brazil and SA's economic woes
South Africa is looking more and more like Brazil. Just a few years ago both countries were considered first-tier emerging-market economies, and were included in the Brics group. Brics - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - were regarded as leading the way in terms of rising and future consumer demand. But this narrative has changed - the Brics group is now a two-speed club.
While China and India's growth remains robust, driven increasingly by consumer spending, services and innovation, the economies of Brazil, Russia and South Africa are stuck. Their economic hardships are largely self-inflicted and compounded by poor politics and lethargic governments that are unwilling to carry out long-overdue structural reforms. Ultimately, the emerging-market story is a governance story.
Little willingness
In South Africa, our economy's outlook depends on the political outcomes of the ANC national conference in December. If political changes produce politicians who are willing to drive structural reform - and capable of doing so - the South African economy will see a slow but sure recovery. But if there is no change, the economy is likely to face further ratings downgrades, with the potential for a sharp and severe contraction, Brazil-style.
There is little that resembles a true willingness in the ANC-led government to reform and adopt a real growth plan.
The consensus among international organisations such as the IMF and the World Bank is that South Africa will see positive growth this year - but very little beyond the paltry 0.3% recorded in 2016. Considering that population growth is 1.6%, thus exceeding GDP expansion, South Africans are becoming poorer on a per capita income basis.
To add to the gloom, there is a valid argument that thelow forecasts for this year are too optimistic - given the economy's contraction in the first quarter of 2017, business confidence plummeting to lows last seen during the global financial crisis and the purchasing managers' index once again in contractionary territory.
Should this trend continue, and the ANC fail to address its governance shortcomings, is there a likelihood that this country will become the next Brazil?
Before the positive growth recorded in the first quarter of 2017, Brazil's economy had eight consecutive quarters (two years!) of negative growth, was downgraded to sub-investment grade (and stayed there) and experienced continuous scandals. Its economy shrank 3.6% last year.
There are stark similarities between the two countries that do not bode well for South Africa.
According to Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perception Index, South Africa and Brazil are in 64th and 77th position respectively. But despite Brazil's dismal ranking, its judicial system at least continues to function.
Lula jailed
In July, former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison for accepting bribes. His successor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached in August 2016 for creating an artificial budget surplus by unlawfully allowing loans from state-owned banks to the treasury.
With the corruption scandal involving state-owned oil company Petrobras, the view is that there are few clean politicians in Brazil. President Michel Temer is likely to suffer the same fate as his predecessors.
Given the worrying similarities between the leadership of both countries, South Africa could follow in Brazil's economic footsteps, with a two-year lag.
Then there is the fact that Brazil's structural weaknesses were exposed following the collapse in commodity prices - especially iron ore and oil - from 2013.
Brazil downgraded
There are already several worrisome indicators that show South Africa tracking the South American country. Take, for example, the downgrading of South Africa's sovereign debt rating by all three international rating agencies earlier this year. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings now characterise South Africa as sub-investment grade.
Brazil was downgraded to junk status in 2015 and has been downgraded further since. Among the primary factors for its multiple downgrades in 2015 and 2016 was its worsening fiscal situation. Brazil's fiscal deficit widened sharply from 2.3% of GDP in 2012 to more than 10% by 2015. And Rousseff's government failed to adequately implement fiscal reforms.
Corruption scandals, political turbulence and extended negative growth were also cited by the ratings agencies as reasons for Brazil's sub-investment ratings. The South American country is now rated two notches below investment grade by all three ratings agencies.
In South Africa's case, downgrades have stemmed from concerns over the governance of state-owned enterprises, a rise in risks to policy continuity, little to no growth and slowing fiscal consolidation.
S&P says state liabilities (particularly due to Eskom's precarious financial status) are set to rise, and it assumes a higher risk of fiscal wastage. Eskom's government-guaranteed debt amounts to some R218-billion in the 2016-17 financial year, accounting for almost half of all the National Treasury's guarantees.
Current account deficit
South Africa's current account deficit is also problematic. Although it has narrowed, from 5.8% to 3.3% of GDP last year, it is much wider than ideal. In comparison, Brazil's current account deficit was only 1.3% of GDP in 2016. This makes South Africa even more vulnerable to rating downgrades, given that the country relies heavily on foreign direct investment to finance its current account deficit.
Other pressures on South Africa's sovereign credit rating include weak real GDP growth, public sector underperformance, a shortfall in the fiscus and the current account, waning investor confidence (including locally) and the major structural problems of high unemployment, inequality and poverty.
SOE appointments
Unless the state can reform itself and provide greater confidence for private capital and an enabling environment for business, further downgrades are to be expected.
The mismanagement of SOEs has had a dramatic impact on both the Brazilian and South African economies.
In June, Bloomberg reported that Brazil's corruption investigations have so far resulted in the sentencing of 144 executives, bureaucrats and political operators to more than 1,464 years in jail.
A law is even being considered in Brazil that bars political parties from appointing their chums to SOEs or, at the very least, that they ensurethey have the qualifications needed for these positions.
Again, according to Bloomberg, André Perfeito, chief economist at brokerage firm Gradual CCTVM, said: "Brazil's problem is not economic, it's political."
Sound familiar? It should.
Governance must be improved in this country. There is an undoubted need for urgent structural reforms. Perhaps the word "structural" could best be described as "politically difficult to do".
Due to the pervasive and damaging control of SOEs - determined most often by ideology rather than pragmatic policy - Brazil and South Africa have an overbearing state. A crisis in government has led to an economic one. Until the politics are fixed, there is little vision for the economy.
• Davies is the MD of emerging markets and Africa at Deloitte
