SMEs to SOEs: show us the money!

If the government wants radical economic transformation, a good place to start would be to pay its suppliers on time, says Julius Mojapelo, senior executive for the public sector at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

According to the institute's SMME survey for 2016, 80% of small and medium businesses refuse to do business with government at any level because of late or nonpayment of bills and excessive red tape.

"Government is one of the biggest spenders in South Africa," says Mojapelo. "Their capacity to transform the economy is much higher than that of many corporates.

"So if government can just start paying SMEs on time, you can imagine the huge impact that would have ... Radical economic transformation. Start paying on time."

The average turnover of small businesses is R10.9-million. A third of them employ between six and 49 people.

According to the National Development Plan, they're the country's best hope of reducing unemployment and poverty and boosting GDP.

The NDP, to which the government regularly commits itself, says SMEs need to be creating 90% of new jobs by 2030.

"The only way we can start moving closer to that number is if we start solving the problems of SMEs," he says. "More transparency around tender processes, and solving the issue of payment."

The findings of the institute's 2016 survey are not surprising when seen in the light of the auditor-general's latest report, showing a decline in the financial health of government entities. There is a direct correlation between this and the late or nonpayment of small businesses, says Mojapelo.

He blames the declining financial health of government entities on "a big capacity deficit in the public sector around financial management".

The institute has been involved in "many" capacity-building and training projects over the years, "but we have to admit that inadequate skills is still affecting the public sector in a big way".

This makes doing business with these public entities an ordeal that has driven hundreds of small businesses to the wall, he says. And it is discouraging hundreds more from participating in a system that is supposed to benefit them, not bankrupt them.

The lack of skills is exacerbated by a large number of vacancies in key positions.

The more capable public sector staffers with qualifications and experience go to the private sector, not just for better wages but because they want to work in a more professional environment, he says.

"The result is there are a lot of inadequately qualified people in acting positions, especially in key strategic positions like chief financial officer."

An equally serious problem is "the lack of consequence management in the public sector", he says.

There are no consequences for officials who don't do their jobs properly.

"How many years have we been reading the auditor-general's reports where this issue has been highlighted?

"It is very important that government entities that are not paying on time be taken to task. The implications of this are dire for the whole economy, not just for the SMEs.

"In a context where we have severe poverty, unemployment and inequality, SMEs are the best opportunity we have to change that.

"So when we don't pay SMEs, the impact is obvious. A lot of them are going to go under, the economy is not going to grow, employment is not going happen and we're not going to solve the income-inequality problem ... that's a no-brainer. It should be a no-brainer for all of us."

The number of small businesses refusing to do business with government and citing red tape and late or nonpayment has grown from 72% to 80% since the Department of Small Business Development was created in 2014, supposedly to iron out these problems.

Meanwhile, there has been no shortage of pro-small business rhetoric from Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu.

In her budget speech this year, she trumpeted the fact that the revised preferential procurement regulations encouraging state entities to procure at least 30% of goods and services from SMEs had been gazetted.

"They need to go beyond policy statements to operational support for SMEs," says Mojapelo.

Growing the SME sector is not about promising more opportunities and more work, he says. "It's [about] actually just paying them."

Increasing preferential procurement levels and revising broad-based BEE codes are empty gestures if the supposed beneficiaries don't get paid.

"They commit to the work, and then wait for six months or maybe a year to get paid. Some of these are people who have been digging into their and their family's savings."

As a result of nonpayment, they have to close their businesses and lose everything.

The auditor-general's report says that 41% of municipalities are not paying on time. Mojapelo says that many state-owned enterprises have the same financial management problems, with the same devastating impact on small businesses.

In 2015-16, 158 SOEs did not comply with the 30-day payment rule, he says.

"We are not making this up, the facts are there. This is extremely shocking.

"It goes back again to the issue of consequence management. There must be consequences for stuff like this. And we haven't seen much of that. And the auditor-general mentions it year after year."

He says in spite of the rhetoric about encouraging small business development, parliament is not playing its role.

"We need to be asking oversight committees what consequences are coming out. Because these reports are presented every year. We need proper consequence management. That's it."

Churning out more legislation is not the answer. "We need to ask: is it the gaps in legislation, or is it the effectiveness of oversight committees?"

He points out that all legislation stipulates the 30-day payment rule, but government entities ignore it.

"So it's not about legislation. It's really about the effectiveness of the consequence-management processes.

"It's about saying: when state entities come to the oversight committees and they have not paid their suppliers within 30 days, what do we do with you?"

As long as the answer is "nothing", there will be no radical economic transformation, he says.